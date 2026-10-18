Момент обрушения 140-летнего здания ратуши на фоне протестов, охвативших Францию

В субботу во Франции в результате масштабного пожара было практически полностью разрушено 140-летнее здание городской ратуши после того, как протестующие в масках подожгли его, сообщили власти.
На драматических кадрах было показано обрушение башни ратуши Лиможа, когда ночью пламя охватило крышу, в то время как по всей стране проходили массовые протесты против высокой стоимости жизни.
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По данным зарубежных СМИ, как сообщает Telegraph, в субботу около 18:00 в префектуре Верхняя Вьенна агрессивные протестующие ворвались в здание мэрии, после чего подожгли его.
Hôtel de ville incendié : Limoges blessée, mais la République ne cédera pas
Ce soir, notre hôtel de ville a été la cible des flammes. Comme chacun d’entre vous, j’ai vu avec effroi brûler ce lieu qui appartient à toutes les Limougeaudes et à tous les Limougeauds.
Les violences urbaines survenus aujourd’hui sont inacceptables. Notre mairie n’est pas un simple bâtiment : c’est la maison commune, le cœur battant de notre ville et le visage de la République au plus près de chacun. S’en prendre à elle, c’est s’en prendre à la République, à nos services publics et à l’ensemble des Limougeauds.
Manifester est un droit, et la colère doit pouvoir être entendue. Mais aucun désaccord, aucune revendication ne saurait justifier la destruction de biens publics, l’incendie d’une mairie ou les menaces de mort proférées contre celles et ceux qui servent chaque jour nos concitoyens.
Mes premières pensées vont aux agents municipaux présents lors de ces événements. Ils ont été menacés et profondément choqués par les violences auxquelles ils ont été confrontés. Je leur adresse toute ma solidarité, mon soutien total et ma profonde reconnaissance. Ils n’ont pas à subir de telles situations dans l’exercice de leurs missions.
Je salue le courage des sapeurs-pompiers et des forces de l’ordre, intervenus dans des conditions extrêmement difficiles.
Nous mettrons tout en œuvre pour que les auteurs de ces actes, issus ou manipulés par l’ultra gauche soient identifiés et répondent de leurs actes devant la justice. Il ne peut y avoir aucune complaisance. La protection des agents publics, le respect des institutions et la sauvegarde des biens communs ne sont pas négociables.
Je remercie chaleureusement les maires et les élus de Limoges Métropole, de la Haute-Vienne et au-delà pour leurs très nombreux messages de soutien. Leur solidarité nous touche et nous oblige : face à la violence, les élus de la République font bloc.
Notre responsabilité est désormais double : accompagner les agents éprouvés et garantir, malgré des dégâts considérables, la continuité du service public. Dès demain, nous prendrons toutes les mesures nécessaires pour que les habitants puissent continuer à effectuer leurs démarches.
Les dégâts sont immenses. Le cœur est lourd. Mais notre détermination est entière. Limoges a traversé bien des épreuves et s’en est toujours relevée, rassemblée et fière. Il en sera de même cette fois.
Rien ne nous détournera de notre devoir : protéger nos agents, servir les Limougeauds et défendre les valeurs républicaines. La violence et l’intimidation ne dicteront jamais leur loi dans notre ville.
Guillaume GUÉRIN
Maire de Limoges
Président de Limoges Métropole
- Ville de Limoges (@VilleLimoges87) October 18, 2026
«Пожарные из Верхней Вьенны были немедленно мобилизованы в большом количестве для тушения пожара», - говорится в пресс-релизе. «Здание ратуши Лиможа, памятник архитектуры и знаковая достопримечательность для всех, было в значительной степени разрушено».
🇫🇷🔥 Limoges city hall set on fire by rioters at the end of the Oct. 17 protest; the bell tower collapsed and the prefect says the building is «largely lost»
Rioters attacked Limoges’ hôtel de ville late Saturday afternoon after the Oct. 17 cost-of-living march, breaking windows and setting fire to the ground floor; cars were also burned outside. Firefighters arrived shortly after 6 p.m., and the flames reached the roof around 7 p.m. and were still burning at 8:10 p.m. The 43-meter bell tower collapsed. Prefect Maurice Barate said the roof fell onto the lower floors except in the west wing and two-thirds of the facade had disappeared, calling the building «largely lost,» a «heritage catastrophe» and a «deliberate act» by rioters. The 19th-century building, opened in 1883 and inspired by Paris’s city hall, is a listed monument. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez confirmed the fire; Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said «we will not be intimidated.» Earlier in Limoges, fireworks mortars were fired at police near the A20 interchange, a police vehicle was burned and shops were looted. Reported by AFP, franceinfo, Europe 1 and Flash FM.
NOT CONFIRMED: Which artworks and decorations inside have been destroyed. Claims that works by Henri-Paul Motte, Jean-Joseph Weerts and Urbain Bourgeois are definitively lost have not been confirmed by officials, and no inventory has been published. I also found no figure on injuries or arrests in Limoges.
Saturday’s national mobilization against the cost of living drew a very large turnout, with CNews reporting more than 550,000 demonstrators, while violence was concentrated in Paris, Lyon, Marseille and Limoges, including a brief break-in at Marseille’s city hall.Читайте
The loss of a historic city hall turns a day of mostly peaceful marches into a symbolic national event and will dominate the political response. What to watch: the official damage and heritage assessment once the fire is out, arrests and charges for arson, the government’s response including any new security measures, and whether the unions and student groups distance themselves from the violence.
Sources: AFP; franceinfo / France 3 Nouvelle-Aquitaine; Europe 1; CNews; Flash FM; Haute-Vienne prefecture; Interior Ministry.
- 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) October 17, 2026
France: The bell tower of Limoges City Hall has collapsed after a massive fire engulfed the historic building during protests.
The landmark, inaugurated in 1883, was more than 140 years old. https://t.co/7F4OO6tIiD
- Clash Report (@clashreport) October 17, 2026
В префектуре также сообщили, что после этого были разграблены несколько предприятий в районе улицы Жан-Жорес.
Префект департамента Верхняя Вьенна Морис Барате решительно осудил «поджог» ратуши, а также другие инциденты, произошедшие в городе в субботу.
Власти префектуры объявили, что около 2000 человек, в том числе «более 500 человек, которые намеренно стремились к конфронтации», собрались около 14:00 в районе Кассо, к востоку от города, где некоторые из них атаковали силы безопасности, бросая различные предметы.
В сообщении говорится, что четверо полицейских получили «более серьезные» травмы, а четыре полицейских автомобиля были уничтожены.
Затем протестующие заблокировали автомагистраль А20 и направились к центру города.
В связи с протестами полиция региона задержала девятнадцать человек, расследование продолжается.
Строительство ратуши Лиможа началось в 1879 году, а торжественное открытие здания состоялось 14 июля 1883 года.
«Протест - это право, и гнев заслуживает того, чтобы его услышали. Однако никакие разногласия или недовольство никогда не смогут оправдать уничтожение общественной собственности», - заявил мэр Лиможа Гийом Герен, назвав насилие «неприемлемым».
Масштабные протесты против роста стоимости жизни, прошедшие в субботу по всей Франции, в некоторых районах страны переросли в насилие, когда демонстранты столкнулись с полицией.
Министерство внутренних дел Франции объявило, что в протестах по всей стране приняли участие около 550 000 человек, к которым присоединились продолжающиеся студенческие демонстрации, в том числе около 110 000 человек в Париже.
В столице ситуация вышла из-под контроля, начались массовые грабежи, а правоохранительные органы применили слезоточивый газ и водометы для разгона толпы.
В своем сообщении в социальных сетях в субботу вечером президент Франции Эммануэль Макрон заявил, что во Франции «насилию нет места».
«Те, кто причинил ущерб, напал на префектуры и магазины и даже разграбил наши муниципалитеты, будут привлечены к ответственности и наказаны», - заявил он.